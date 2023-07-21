Burial – “Unknown Summer”

New Music July 20, 2023 8:46 PM By James Rettig

Burial has a new track out today, “Unknown Summer,” his half of a split with Kode9. It’s the first we’ve heard from Burial since last October’s Streetlands EP. That was the end of a relatively productive 2022 for the producer, which also included Antidawn, which made our best EPs list for that year.

The Infirmary / Unknown Summer 12″ is being released via fabric Originals. The last time that Burial and Kode9 appeared side-by-side was on a mix they made together for the Fabriclive series.

Listen to “Unknown Summer” below.

Infirmary / Unknown Summer is out now via fabric Originals.

