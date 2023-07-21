Burial has a new track out today, “Unknown Summer,” his half of a split with Kode9. It’s the first we’ve heard from Burial since last October’s Streetlands EP. That was the end of a relatively productive 2022 for the producer, which also included Antidawn, which made our best EPs list for that year.

The Infirmary / Unknown Summer 12″ is being released via fabric Originals. The last time that Burial and Kode9 appeared side-by-side was on a mix they made together for the Fabriclive series.

Listen to “Unknown Summer” below.

<a href="https://fabricoriginals.bandcamp.com/album/infirmary-unknown-summer">Infirmary / Unknown Summer by Kode9 / Burial</a>

