Last year, Burial shared Infirmary / Unknown Summer, a split with Kode9. Today, the revered and enigmatic producer is back with the songs “Dreamfear” and “Boy Sent From Above,” his first solo material on XL Recordings as opposed to Hyperdub. (Burial previously collaborated with Four Tet and Thom Yorke on the XL release “Her Revolution”/”His Rope.”)

Last month, following teaser posters and advance white label 12″s in some record stores, the single was announced for a February 9 release, but now it’s out early digitally. You can listen to “Dreamfear” below; the same audio was accidentally uploaded for XL’s official “Boy Sent From Above” YouTube stream too, but presumably that will be fixed soon.