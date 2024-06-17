Wand – “JJ”

Wand, one of the best and most underrated bands in underground rock music today, are in the midst of rolling out Vertigo, their first album in five years (though main man Cory Hanson has kept up the killer solo releases in the interim). Thus far they’ve given us “Help Desk” and “Smile,” and today they add “JJ.” The song graces Hanson’s trembling vocals with strings and woodwinds, operating on the softer side of the Wand spectrum while still kicking up all kinds of complex beauty. Below, watch the music video by Vernon Chatman (Wonder Showzen) and lilfuchs (Adult Swim).

Vertigo is out 7/26 via Drag City.

