It’s been five years since LA psych-rockers Wand released Laughing Matter, their last proper studio album. Frontman Cory Hanson has been cranking out solo music since then, including last year’s evocatively titled Western Cum. This summer, Wand will open a few shows for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and they dropped a single called “Help Desk” a couple of months ago. Now, Wand have announced a new album that’s set to arrive this summer.

In a couple of months, Wand will release Vertigo, their first album as a four-piece. “Help Desk” isn’t on the LP. They recorded the LP in their own studio, cutting down 50 hours of live improvisation and turning those experiments into tracks. The group produced the album themselves, with band member Evan Backer arranged strings and woodwinds.

The new Wand single “Smile” is a wooly rocker that stretches out over six and a half minutes, and it’s got some real triumphant riffage. The band has been playing it live since last year, including at a KEXP session. Below, check out “Smile,” the Vertigo tracklist, and Wand’s upcoming live shows.

<a href="https://wand.bandcamp.com/album/vertigo">Vertigo by Wand</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hangman”

02 “Curtain Call”

03 “Mistletoe”

04 “JJ”

05 “Smile”

06 “Lifeboat”

07 “High Time”

08 “Seaweed Head”

TOUR DATES:

5/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/31 – Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

6/01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

6/02 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

6/05 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater

6/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

6/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

7/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

7/11 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes

7/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

7/13 – Windsor, ON @ Meteor

7/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

7/16 – Montreal, QC @ Theater Fairmont

7/17 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

7/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

7/20 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

7/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

7/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

7/25 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

7/26 – Austin, TX @ Parish

7/29 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

7/30 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

8/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

8/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

9/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

9/15 – Redding, CA @ The Dip

9/18 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

9/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

9/20 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

9/21 – Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

9/23 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

* with Red Hot Chili Peppers

Vertigo is out 7/26 on Drag City.