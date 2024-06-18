In retrospect, it had to happen. The two big pop stories of 2024, at least outside of the deluge of A-lister albums, have been the simultaneous rises of Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, two artists who’d been lingering on the mainstream periphery and who have now surged in to dominate the conversation. Carpenter and Roan are vastly different artists with vastly different stories, but the parallels are irresistible. They’re about the same age — Carpenter 25, Roan 26. They both found cult fame over the past few years before opening-act gigs for established stars — Taylor Swift for Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo for Roan — and celebrated Coachella performances helped push them over the top. They both released well-timed singles earlier this year. Now, Carpenter has covered Roan.

Chappell Roan’s latest single “Good Luck, Babe!” came out in April, and it immediately became her first Hot 100 hit, though a few of her older tracks have since vaulted onto the charts. Carpenter recently told Rolling Stone that she’s had “Good Luck, Babe!” on “loopty loop.” She sang her version of the song in the BBC Live Lounge recently, and she sounded like she had a great time singing it. Watch and listen below.

She also did “Please Please Please”:

In other Sabrina Carpenter news, her new single “Please Please Please” debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while her own early-summer jam “Espresso” rose to a new peak of #3. (Neither one has yet managed to dethrone Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.) Somehow, this makes Carpenter equivalent to the Beatles? I don’t know. You figure it out.

Sabrina Carpenter joins The Beatles as the only acts in Hot 100 history to place their first two top 3 hits in the region simultaneously with no featured artists. pic.twitter.com/sEckAKwiFY — chart data (@chartdata) June 17, 2024

Chappell Roan, meanwhile, is taking up three spots on the Hot 100. “Good Luck, Babe” is at #21, “Red Wine Supernova” at #67, and “Hot To Go!” at #68 — new peaks for all three songs. Her album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess just cracked the top 10 for the first time. Roan is also playing to bigger and bigger crowds. After her set from last weekend’s Bonnaroo was moved to a bigger stage, that stage got mobbed.