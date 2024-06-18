Sydney hardcore head-wreckers and Barclays opponents Speed just wrapped up a US tour with Knocked Loose, and now they’re in Europe with Turnstile. Speed have been a huge sensation within hardcore circles for years now, and their debut album isn’t even out yet. It will be soon. Speed’s full-length Only One Mode arrives next month, and we’ve posted the early tracks “Real Life Love” and “The First Test.” Today, the band drops what’ll reportedly be the last advance single before the LP comes out.

After “The First Test,” Speed singer Jem Siow has been busting out his flute onstage, and those videos are always fun. There’s no flute on the new song “Don’t Need,” though I think there might be a Maya Angelou sample in there. “Don’t Need” is another swaggering, chest-thumping anthem from a band that really, really knows how to write a song like that. The riffs here will knock you down, pick you back up, and then knock you down again.

Like a lot of Speed songs, “Don’t Need” has a fully cinematic video that the band co-directed with regular collaborators Jack Rudder and Thomas Elliott. This one is full of wild live-show footage, and there’s a beautiful slow-motion headwalk in there. Watch it below.

Only One Mode is out 7/12 on Flatspot/Last Ride.