Last year, Paris Hilton announced her long-awaited sophomore album, Infinite Icon, which is slated for release September 6. Today, she’s unveiling the Rina Sawayama collab “I’m Free.”

The song was first teased last week with a video of the celebrity inviting Sawayama — who shared her latest LP Hold The Girl in 2022 — to do a verse on a track. “Couldn’t be more iconic. Need to get this out for summer,” Hilton replied to Sawayama’s contribution.

The album’s executive producer is Sia, and Benny Blanco worked on it as well. Check out “I’m Free” below and Matty Healy is awaiting the comments.

Infinite Icon is out 9/6.