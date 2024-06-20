Sabrina Carpenter Replaces Tyler, The Creator As Outside Lands Headliner And Announces Short N’ Sweet Tour

San Francisco’s Outside Lands and Chicago’s Lollapalooza festivals have lost one headliner and gained another. Tyler, The Creator was at the top of both fests’ lineups, but he won’t be at either one. Tyler was a surprise guest at last night’s Kendrick Lamar show, but now he’s dropped off both lineups, citing “personal reasons.”

This morning, Tyler, The Creator apologized for the cancellations on Twitter: “i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were.”

i hate saying this but

i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love — T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024

At Lollapalooza, Megan Thee Stallion will stand in for Tyler, The Creator, while Outside Lands has secured the services of Sabrina Carpenter, a pop star who’s currently enjoying a meteoric rise. I’m pretty sure it’ll be her first time headlining a major North American festival.

Right now, Sabrina Carpenter has the #2 and #3 songs in America, as her new single “Please Please Please” and her flirty summer jam “Espresso” continue to do big numbers. Earlier this week, she covered fellow pop sensation Chappell Roan in the BBC Live Lounge. (Roan will also play Outside Lands and Lollapalooza.) In August, Carpenter will release her new album Short N’ Sweet. And today, Carpenter has also announced a North American arena tour that’ll kick off in September. We don’t have any word on opening acts yet. Check out Carpenter’s dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

9/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

9/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/02 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

10/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/05 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/11 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/24 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

10/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena