Sabrina Carpenter Replaces Tyler, The Creator As Outside Lands Headliner And Announces Short N’ Sweet Tour
San Francisco’s Outside Lands and Chicago’s Lollapalooza festivals have lost one headliner and gained another. Tyler, The Creator was at the top of both fests’ lineups, but he won’t be at either one. Tyler was a surprise guest at last night’s Kendrick Lamar show, but now he’s dropped off both lineups, citing “personal reasons.”
This morning, Tyler, The Creator apologized for the cancellations on Twitter: “i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were.”
i hate saying this but
i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands.
i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were.
that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love
— T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024
At Lollapalooza, Megan Thee Stallion will stand in for Tyler, The Creator, while Outside Lands has secured the services of Sabrina Carpenter, a pop star who’s currently enjoying a meteoric rise. I’m pretty sure it’ll be her first time headlining a major North American festival.
Right now, Sabrina Carpenter has the #2 and #3 songs in America, as her new single “Please Please Please” and her flirty summer jam “Espresso” continue to do big numbers. Earlier this week, she covered fellow pop sensation Chappell Roan in the BBC Live Lounge. (Roan will also play Outside Lands and Lollapalooza.) In August, Carpenter will release her new album Short N’ Sweet. And today, Carpenter has also announced a North American arena tour that’ll kick off in September. We don’t have any word on opening acts yet. Check out Carpenter’s dates below.
TOUR DATES:
8/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
9/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
9/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
9/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
9/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/02 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena