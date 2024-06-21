Rakim Announces First New Album 15 Years Feat. The Late Nipsey Hussle, DMX, & Prodigy

Rakim, the God MC, has been one of the most beloved and respected rappers in the world since 1987, when he and Eric B. released their debut album Paid In Full. But ever since Eric B. and Rakim parted ways, Rakim’s solo career has been marred by a series of false starts. The Seventh Seal, his last solo album, came out back in 2009. Lately, Rakim has been doing occasional Eric B. reunions and playing the nostalgia circuit. Last year, he was part of the Grammys’ hip-hop tribute and the Rock The Bells tour. But now, out of nowhere, Rakim is about to return with a new album.

As Rolling Stone reports, Rakim will release G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth) next month. As you’d expect, there’s no shortage of rappers lining up to appear on tracks with Ra, and the album features posthumous appearances from the late legends Nipsey Hussle, DMX, and Prodigy. Other guests include Snoop Dogg, Kool G Rap, Method Man, BG, Canibus, Chino XL, Planet Asia, and 38 Spesh. Weird list!

For the opening track and lead single from G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth), Rakim has joined forces with two veteran rappers who have long practiced the kind of dead-eyed, matter-of-fact style that Rakim introduced to the game. Tha Dogg Pound’s Kurupt and Wu-Tang Clan’s Masta Killa both shouted Rakim out on classic records, and now they’re rapping next to him. Rakim produced the spare boom-bap beat and chopped up his own voice on the chorus. These men are all in their fifties, and this is some top-shelf old-head music. Below, check out the “Be Ill” video and the feature-heavy G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth) tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Be Ill” (Feat. Kurupt & Masta Killa)

02 “Now Is The Time” (Feat. B.G., Hus Kingpin, & Compton Menance)

03 “Love Is The Message” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Planet Asia, Louis King, Sally Green, Kobe Honeycutt, & the LA Grand Choir)

04 “God’s Playground” (Feat. 38 Spesh, Skyzoo, Fred The Godson, & DMX)

05 “Pendulum Swing” (Feat. KXNG Crooked, Canibus, LA The Darkman, & Chino XL)

06 “International” (Feat. Kool G Rap, Joell Ortiz, & Tristate)

07 “Sign Of Se7en” (Feat. Prodigy, Method Man, X- Raided, & Big Twins)

G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth) is out 7/26.