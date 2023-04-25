LL Cool J Announces Rock The Bells Tour With The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tons Of Guests

In 2019, LL Cool J won a lawsuit against Guerrilla Union, the promoters of the Rock The Bells festivals, over the fest’s name. Rock The Bells was named after LL’s classic 1985 song, and a judge gave LL control over that name. Last year, LL staged his own Rock The Bells festival in New York. This summer, LL is taking Rock The Bells on tour, but it won’t be a festival. This time, it’ll be more of a revue, a touring version of the all-star hip-hop salute that was the highlight of this year’s Grammy Awards.

LL Cool J is calling this the F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live tour. LL will headline those shows himself, and he’ll perform with the Roots, who put together the Grammys performance, as well as Philadelphia legend DJ Jazzy Jeff and LL’s own collaborator, the onetime mash-up specialist Z-Trip. But rather than having LL give a proper headlining performance, the show will be set up more as a continuous set, with the Roots backing up all the guests.

The promoters haven’t announced which acts will perform in which cities, but the revolving slate of guests will include a whole lot of towering rap names. Guests will include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man, Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice-T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, among others. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

6/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

6/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

6/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/01 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

7/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

7/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

7/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/08 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

7/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

8/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

8/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

8/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

8/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

9/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

9/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum