Earlier this month, Ice Spice officially announced her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K!, out July 26. On Friday, the Bronx rapper shared the new single “Phat Butt.”

“Phat Butt” was produced by longtime collaborator RiotUSA, and it follows last month’s “Gimmie A Light” and January’s “Think U The Shit (Fart),” both of which will appear on Y2K! “Phat Butt” is the opening track. Watch the video for it below.

Y2K! is out 7/26 on 10K Projects and Capitol Records.