Ice Spice – “Think U The Shit (Fart)”

New Music January 26, 2024 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Ice Spice – “Think U The Shit (Fart)”

New Music January 26, 2024 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Ice Spice, she of Chia Pet fame, broke out in 2022 with “Munch” and had an even bigger year in 2023 with her debut EP Like…?, which landed on our best-of lists for EPs, rap albums, and pop songs.

Today, the Bronx rapper is back with a new single that has the very lol-worthy title “Think U The Shit (Fart).” It’s the first taste of a project called Y2K, which Ice Spice started teasing last year. Fun fact: Ice Spice (Isis Gaston) was born on January 1, 2000. While all of us were freaking out about computers, she was busy being born.

Listen below.

“Think U The Shit (Fart)” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lovers & Friends 2024 Lineup Has Janet Jackson, Usher Performing Confessions, Backstreet Boys, & More

3 days ago 0

Johnny Marr Responds To Trump Using The Smiths In Pre-Rally Playlist

3 days ago 0

David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Wolfgang Van Halen And Sammy Hagar In Bizarre YouTube Monologues

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest