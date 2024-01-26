Ice Spice, she of Chia Pet fame, broke out in 2022 with “Munch” and had an even bigger year in 2023 with her debut EP Like…?, which landed on our best-of lists for EPs, rap albums, and pop songs.

Today, the Bronx rapper is back with a new single that has the very lol-worthy title “Think U The Shit (Fart).” It’s the first taste of a project called Y2K, which Ice Spice started teasing last year. Fun fact: Ice Spice (Isis Gaston) was born on January 1, 2000. While all of us were freaking out about computers, she was busy being born.

Listen below.

“Think U The Shit (Fart)” is out now.