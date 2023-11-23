Ice Spice Gets Her Own Chia Pet

Ice Spice is getting her own Chia Pet. The New York City rapper has collaborated with Living Product and the official Chia Pet manufacturer for a new growable terracotta planter that could theoretically be in your home just in time for the holidays.

“Calling all Munchkins!” the official product description reads. “The Ice Spice Chia Pet® is here and ready to add some baddie energy to your home décor!” The Chia Pet is wearing the rapper’s signature pink jacket and diamond necklace.

More details here.