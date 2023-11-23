Ice Spice Gets Her Own Chia Pet

Ice Spice Gets Her Own Chia Pet

News November 23, 2023 9:00 AM By James Rettig

Ice Spice is getting her own Chia Pet. The New York City rapper has collaborated with Living Product and the official Chia Pet manufacturer for a new growable terracotta planter that could theoretically be in your home just in time for the holidays.

“Calling all Munchkins!” the official product description reads. “The Ice Spice Chia Pet® is here and ready to add some baddie energy to your home décor!” The Chia Pet is wearing the rapper’s signature pink jacket and diamond necklace.

