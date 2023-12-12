The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2023

As the old saying goes, you either die a youngin or live long enough to see yourself become an old head. Speaking to Rolling Stone last month, Lil Boat aged prematurely when he complained that they just don’t make rap like they used to. “The place that hip-hop is in right now is a terrible place,” he explained during a chat with Tierra Whack. “It’s a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out. It’s a lot less originality.”

If you hadn’t read the attribution, you might have sworn it was a five-year-old Joe Budden quote. But alas, it was the former self-anointed King of Teens, who’d previously faced similar critiques when he emerged as a prototypical SoundCloud rapper eight years ago. At the time, he was called a “mumble rapper,” and rap elitists hadn’t caught onto the subtle melodic prowess and stylistic quirks that ensured the successful career he’s enjoyed to date. Now, as is the circle of art, Yachty himself has become the critic who doesn’t get it: Rap is as expansive and vibrant as ever. You can find evidence in year-end best album lists like this one.

Throughout 2023, rappers from the East, West, North, and South, and everywhere between have unloaded songs to satiate the palette of rap heads everywhere. Whether it’s free-associative jazz raps, frenetic drill, or exercises in crunk revivalism, there was something for you; you just had to know where to look. More importantly, you had to want to look in the first place. As the year comes to a close, we took some time to look back at the most impressive rap albums of the year. There were more albums we wanted to discuss — Michael, Burning Desire, and Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale were all dope — we decided to narrow it down to the 10 best.