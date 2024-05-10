After debuting it at Coachella, Ice Spice has been teasing “Gimmie A Light” with pink cars across her hometown of New York blasting the song while clouds of smoke stream out from the inside. Now, the Bronx rapper is releasing that track.

“Gimmie A Light” samples Sean Paul’s 2002 song “Gimme The Light.” It follows January’s “Think U The Shit (Fart),” which became the first Top 40 hit with “fart” in the title. Last month, she also hopped on a remix of Cash Cobain & Bay Swag’s “Fisherr.”

Hear “Gimmie A Light” below.