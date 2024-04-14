Watch Ice Spice Debut A New Song At Coachella

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

News April 14, 2024 9:00 AM By James Rettig

Watch Ice Spice Debut A New Song At Coachella

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

News April 14, 2024 9:00 AM By James Rettig

Ice Spice made her Coachella debut on Saturday night, and she performed a new track which samples Sean Paul’s 2005 song “Gimme The Light.” Ice Spice’s debut album Y2K is expected sometime this year. She closed out the set with recent single “Think U The Shit (Fart).”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in the audience for Ice Spice’s set, and they were spotted singing and dancing along to remix of “Karma” that Ice Spice appears on.

Here’s some video:

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ice Spice will make her acting debut in Spike Lee’s remake of Akira Kurosawa’s High And Low.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ex-Guess Who Frontman Takes Aggressive Legal Action Against Former Bandmates, Forcing Them To Cancel Shows

3 days ago 0

Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever

3 days ago 0

John Oates Says Hall & Oates Are Done: “I’ve Moved On”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest