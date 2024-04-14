Ice Spice made her Coachella debut on Saturday night, and she performed a new track which samples Sean Paul’s 2005 song “Gimme The Light.” Ice Spice’s debut album Y2K is expected sometime this year. She closed out the set with recent single “Think U The Shit (Fart).”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in the audience for Ice Spice’s set, and they were spotted singing and dancing along to remix of “Karma” that Ice Spice appears on.

Here’s some video:

Ice Spice previews a new song sampling Sean Paul’s “Gimme the Light.” pic.twitter.com/bfydDAtXDT — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) April 14, 2024

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce during Ice Spice’s set at #Coachella tonight. pic.twitter.com/LWIKVufAID — Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) April 14, 2024

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ice Spice will make her acting debut in Spike Lee’s remake of Akira Kurosawa’s High And Low.