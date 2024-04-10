Ice Spice To Make Acting Debut In Spike Lee’s Kurosawa Remake High And Low

Ice Spice kicked off the year with her new song “Think U The Shit (Fart)” in January, which became the first Top 40 hit in America with “Fart” in the title. Today, it was revealed that the viral rapper is getting ready to make her acting debut.

According to Variety, the 24-year-old will star in Spike Lee’s English-language reinterpretation of the 1963 Akira Kurosawa crime thriller High And Low. She’s already begun shooting, and Denzel Washington will appear alongside her.

Earlier this year, Ice Spice briefly acted in a Super Bowl ad for the Sierra Mist replacement Starry. Check that out below.