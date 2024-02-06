We did it, Joe! America finally has a Top 40 hit with “fart” in the title. Ice Spice’s new single “Think U The Shit (Fart)” made it into the esteemed annals of the Billboard Hot 100, and it is now the only song (so far) to grace the charts with the word “fart” in its name. The song debuted at #37 on this week’s Hot 100, becoming Ice Spice’s highest-charting solo single. (“In Ha Mood,” Ice Spice’s other big solo hit, peaked at #58.)

Last year, Ice Spice had four songs appear in the Top 10 of the Hot 100, though all of them were collaborations: “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj, “Barbie World” with Minaj and Aqua, and “Karma” with Taylor Swift. She was nominated for four Grammy awards at this weekend’s ceremony, including for Best New Artist, though she did not win any of them.

“Think U The Shit (Fart)” (which Ice Spice performed live for the first time at Spotify’s pre-Grammys party last week) is the second single, following last October’s “Pretty Girl,” that will be on Ice Spice’s upcoming debut album, which will be called Y2K and is due out later this year. In an interview on the TODAY show, she said that it will feature a “crazy collaboration.”