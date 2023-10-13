This weekend, Ice Spice is the musical guest on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, the latest milestone for the New York rapper who in the past year has collaborated with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Lil Tjay, and PinkPantheress.

Today, she’s releasing a new single, “Pretty Girl,” a collaboration with the Nigerian artist Rema who had a big hit last year with “Calm Down,” which ended up with a Selena Gomez remix.

Listen to Ice Spice and Rema team up on “Pretty Girl,” and watch Ice Spice’s SNL promo with Pete Davidson, below.