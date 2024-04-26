Most fast-rising rap stars flood the zone, releasing a ton of music and jumping on a ton of other artists’ tracks. Ice Spice has gone the opposite direction. She’s been famous for nearly two years now, but she still hasn’t released a proper album. She debuted a new song at Coachella, but the only single that she’s actually released this year was the “Think U The Shit (Fart)” back in January. Regular collaborator RIOTUSA produces basically all of her music. So it’s pretty notable that Ice Spice just made an appearance on a track from two other New York drill artists.

Brooklyn sample drill rapper and producer Cash Cobain is nowhere near as famous as Ice Spice, but he made a name for himself around the same time that she did. In February, Cash Cobain and Queens artist Bay Swag released a track called “Fisherr.” (The name means “for sure.) The hypnotic beat juxtaposes soft, warm piano chords with itchy drill percussion, and it’s very, very horny. The track went lightly viral, and now there’s an Ice Spice remix that seems likely to go way more viral.

On the new “Fisherr” remix, Ice Spice shows up, adapts a singsong flow, and immediately matches the tracks’ energy: “And my ass fat ’cause I eat my oats and my vegetables/ And my pussy fat, and it’s creamy, ooh, tastes like Danimals.” She sounds as confident as she ever has, and she’s way more comfortable than she was on that Taylor Swift remix last year. It’s cool to hear her do something a little different. Check out the “Fisherr” remix and the original track below.

The “Fisherr” remix is out now on Dolo Entertainment/Giant Music/10K Projects/Capitol.