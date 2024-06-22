Watch The Decemberists Perform On CBS’ Saturday Sessions

Last week, the Decemberists released As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, their first album in six years. The folk-rock band took the new songs “Burial Ground,” “All I Want Is You,” and “Long White Veil” to CBS’ Saturday Sessions this morning to celebrate.

Colin Meloy also did an interview with the network and discussed the album, his llamas, writing novels, and his family. “I feel like six years is a long time when we were a younger band. Now it feels like that’s appropriate,” he said about the time between albums. Watch that along with the performances below.

