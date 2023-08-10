The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy Writing Novel For Adults

In addition to the many albums he’s released with the Decemberists, Colin Meloy has found quite a bit of success as a children’s book author since his first one, Wildwood, came out back in 2011. That kicked off a series which included two additional books, all illustrated by Meloy’s wife Carson Ellis. Wildwood is becoming an animated film, due out for release in 2025, and in addition to the Wildwood series, Meloy has published two more books aimed at younger audience, The Whiz Mob And The Grenadine Kid and The Stars Did Wander Darkling.

Now, Meloy is gearing up to release his first novel for adults. As Associated Press reports, the Decemberists frontman is working on a new book that has the working title of Cascadia and is set to come out in 2025, as his publisher G.P. Putnam’s Sons revealed. “This story, the story of Barnaby Chambers in a near-future Oregon wrecked by climate crises and hypercapitalism, is one I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time now,” Meloy said in a statement.

“This one’s got swears in it, guys,” he added over on his Instagram.

Meloy wrote more about the project over on his Substack: