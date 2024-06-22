In 2018, worlds greatest dad released their debut album, get well soon. On Friday, the Atlanta emo four-piece announced their long-awaited follow-up, Better Luck Next Time, and their signing to SideOneDummy.

The single “Twenty Deer” is out now. “I wrote this song in my head while driving through the Poconos on a DIY tour, running on four hours of sleep,” bandleader Maddie Duncan explained. “We had to get from Brooklyn all the way to Pittsburgh after playing a show at 3 am the morning of. There were all these wildlife bridges along the drive so animals could safely cross the interstate, but it was littered with roadkill anyway. You don’t get any alone time on the road, especially when it’s a DIY tour and half the shows are in art spaces or peoples’ basements. I think at the time I felt kinda like those deer, too overwhelmed to understand, appreciate, and actually experience what was happening around me.”

Better Luck Next Time includes the previously released “KO.” The album was partially recorded at Maze Studios in Atlanta, and the rest at their homes in 2020. Duncan describes the sound as “redneck emo.” Watch the “Twenty Deer” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Twenty Deer”

02 “KO”

03 “The Ocean”

04 “Concrete (A Love Song)”

05 “Bike Song”

06 “Better Luck Next Time”

07 “Taking One For The Team”

08 “Two Birds”

09 “Bad Neighborhood”

10 “Method Larping”

11 “Private Hell”

12 “Fakin’ A Smile”

Better Luck Next Time is out 9/13 on SideOneDummy.