Five years ago, the Atlanta band worlds greatest dad released their debut album get well soon, a collection of effectively evocative emo tracks, including the standout “a song for mogis,” which we highlighted in our best songs of the week list. They haven’t put out anything since then, but make a grand return today with “KO,” a sparkling new single about depressive cycles that feel all too mundane: “And music just makes me mad now/ And none of my friends ever wanna hangout,” Maddie Duncan sings in the chorus. “Yeah, I know it could be worse I know it’s not that bad, but it still hurts.”

“‘KO’ is a song about getting older and having trouble navigating through the lack of concentration caused by the world spinning faster the closer you inch towards death, and HGTV,” the band shared in a statement. Listen below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Tiny Moving Parts):

11/01 KC @ The Rino

11/02 OKC @ Beer City Music Hall

11/03 Austin @ Mohawk

11/04 Austin @ Mohawk

11/05 Dallas @ Three Links

11/07 NOLA @ House Of Blues

11/09 Birmingham @ LCY

11/10 Pensacola @ The Handlebar

11/11t Orlando @ WIll’s Pub

11/12 Atlanta @ The Earl

11/14 Nashville @ The End

11/15 Louisville @ Zanzibar

11/16 Cincinnati @ SGH

11/17 West Chicago @ WC Social

11/18 Milwaukee @ X-Ray Arcade

12/01 Grand Rapids @ Pyramid Scheme

12/02 Detroit @ Loving Touch

12/04 Ottawa @ Brass Monkey

12/05 Montreal @ Ritz

12/07 Philadelphia @ First Unitarian Church

12/08 Boston @ Crystal Ballroom

12/09 NYC @ Brooklyn Made

12/10 Baltimore @ Metro Gallery

“KO” is out now.