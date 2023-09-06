worlds greatest dad – “KO”
Five years ago, the Atlanta band worlds greatest dad released their debut album get well soon, a collection of effectively evocative emo tracks, including the standout “a song for mogis,” which we highlighted in our best songs of the week list. They haven’t put out anything since then, but make a grand return today with “KO,” a sparkling new single about depressive cycles that feel all too mundane: “And music just makes me mad now/ And none of my friends ever wanna hangout,” Maddie Duncan sings in the chorus. “Yeah, I know it could be worse I know it’s not that bad, but it still hurts.”
“‘KO’ is a song about getting older and having trouble navigating through the lack of concentration caused by the world spinning faster the closer you inch towards death, and HGTV,” the band shared in a statement. Listen below.
TOUR DATES (w/ Tiny Moving Parts):
11/01 KC @ The Rino
11/02 OKC @ Beer City Music Hall
11/03 Austin @ Mohawk
11/04 Austin @ Mohawk
11/05 Dallas @ Three Links
11/07 NOLA @ House Of Blues
11/09 Birmingham @ LCY
11/10 Pensacola @ The Handlebar
11/11t Orlando @ WIll’s Pub
11/12 Atlanta @ The Earl
11/14 Nashville @ The End
11/15 Louisville @ Zanzibar
11/16 Cincinnati @ SGH
11/17 West Chicago @ WC Social
11/18 Milwaukee @ X-Ray Arcade
12/01 Grand Rapids @ Pyramid Scheme
12/02 Detroit @ Loving Touch
12/04 Ottawa @ Brass Monkey
12/05 Montreal @ Ritz
12/07 Philadelphia @ First Unitarian Church
12/08 Boston @ Crystal Ballroom
12/09 NYC @ Brooklyn Made
12/10 Baltimore @ Metro Gallery
“KO” is out now.