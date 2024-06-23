Watch Fontaines D.C. Play “Favourite” & “Starburster” On Jools Holland

Fontaines D.C. will share their new album Romance this August. They’ve shared a couple of singles from it so far, including “Starburster” and “Favourite,” which they performed during a recent visit to Later… With Jools Holland.

Much like they did on their recent Fallon appearance, the members of Fontaines D.C. brought out some notable looks for their Jools Holland set. There are some retro sunglasses, barrettes, and statement jewelry. The band sounds really good, too. Check it out below.

