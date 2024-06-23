Watch Fontaines D.C. Play “Favourite” & “Starburster” On Jools Holland

News June 23, 2024 2:04 PM By Abby Jones

Watch Fontaines D.C. Play “Favourite” & “Starburster” On Jools Holland

News June 23, 2024 2:04 PM By Abby Jones

Fontaines D.C. will share their new album Romance this August. They’ve shared a couple of singles from it so far, including “Starburster” and “Favourite,” which they performed during a recent visit to Later… With Jools Holland.

Much like they did on their recent Fallon appearance, the members of Fontaines D.C. brought out some notable looks for their Jools Holland set. There are some retro sunglasses, barrettes, and statement jewelry. The band sounds really good, too. Check it out below.
 

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Don’t Worry About The Government

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Threw A Beautiful Hate Party At The Forum

3 days ago 0

Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out Concert In LA For Free

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest