In a few months, Dublin post-punk heroes Fontaines D.C. will release Romance, their first album for new label XL, and it’s got to be one of the most anticipated indie rock releases of the year. The band announced the LP with the synthy, half-rapped single “Starburster.” Last night, they performed that song on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they looked cool as hell.

I don’t remember Fonatines D.C. looking this cool before? I don’t specifically remember them not looking cool, but they unlocked some new level of swagger last night. Grian Chatten rocked a kilt, gigantic sunglasses, barrettes, and multiple rings, and he pulled all of it off. The other guys in the band looked like they were skateboarding to a rave in 1996. The newfound star quality works well with “Starburster,” a song that requires a certain level of confidence. Watch them pull it off below.

Romance is out 8/23 on XL.