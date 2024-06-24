Nothing to be embarrassed about here, motherfucker: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” has claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the rising pop star’s first-ever #1 hit.

After debuting at #2 two weeks ago, “Please Please Please” drew 50.9 million official streams in the US between June 14-20, which made Carpenter’s best career streaming week for a song. The April single “Espresso,” of which we are still big fans, got knocked down to #4 from its peak #3 spot.

I look forward to reading Tom’s Number Ones column on “Please Please Please” when the time comes. Until then, I’ll revisit the music video, which stars Carpenter alongside her actor boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

Carpenter’s new album Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island, right after she headlines Outside Lands Festival (in lieu of Tyler, The Creator).

R.I.P. x.com/chaserojo…