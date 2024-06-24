Sabrina Carpenter Scores First #1 Hit With “Please Please Please”

News June 24, 2024 2:01 PM By Abby Jones

Sabrina Carpenter Scores First #1 Hit With “Please Please Please”

News June 24, 2024 2:01 PM By Abby Jones

Nothing to be embarrassed about here, motherfucker: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” has claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the rising pop star’s first-ever #1 hit.

After debuting at #2 two weeks ago, “Please Please Please” drew 50.9 million official streams in the US between June 14-20, which made Carpenter’s best career streaming week for a song. The April single “Espresso,” of which we are still big fans, got knocked down to #4 from its peak #3 spot.

I look forward to reading Tom’s Number Ones column on “Please Please Please” when the time comes. Until then, I’ll revisit the music video, which stars Carpenter alongside her actor boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

Carpenter’s new album Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island, right after she headlines Outside Lands Festival (in lieu of Tyler, The Creator).

R.I.P. x.com/chaserojo…

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Don’t Worry About The Government

2 days ago 0

M.I.A. Launched A Clothing Line To Block 5G On The Alex Jones Show

2 days ago 0

Serj Tankian On Imagine Dragons Ignoring His Plea To Cancel Azerbaijan Show: “Fuck Their Art, They’re Not Good Human Beings”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest