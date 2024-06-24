Aaron Maine has returned with “Itch,” the latest track from his upcoming Porches album Shirt. Like “Joker” and “Rag” before it, “Itch” hints that Maine is going back to the more guitar-forward sound he did on his early Porches releases.

To really emphasize that “grungy” feel promised in the press release for Shirt, the Nick Harwood-directed video for “Itch” sees Maine and his live bandmates performing in a scrappy house, DIY-style. You’ll probably dig it if you dug Slow Dance In The Cosmos. Check it out below.

Shirt is out 9/13 via Domino.