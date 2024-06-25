Last year, Bloc Party released the High Life EP. It followed 2022’s Alpha Games, the English indie rock band’s first album since 2016’s Hymns. Today, they’re back with “Flirting Again.”

“‘Flirting Again’ is about being thrust back into the scene and trying to remember how it all works,” Kele Okereke explained. “It’s about trying to appear desirable, whilst at the same time hiding the hurt that defines you. We are all carrying around the various scars that we have accumulated over the years, the heartbreaks that have come to shape how we give love and receive love. This song is about picking yourself up and carrying on.”

Hear the song below.