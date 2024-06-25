Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49

Shifty Shellshock, troubled co-leader of the Los Angeles rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died. Variety reports that Shifty, whose real name was Seth Brooks Binzer, died at home in LA yesterday. No cause of death has been reported. Shifty was 49.

Seth Binzer grew up around the music business; his father Rollin directed the 1973 concert film Ladies And Gentlemen: The Rolling Stones and designed Chess Records album covers. As a young man, Binzer got into the LA rap scene and took the name Shifty Shellshock. He met fellow Crazy Town co-leader Bret “Epic” Mazur at a recording session for Will.I.Am’s pre-Black Eyed Peas group Atbann Klann in 1992.

Together, Bret Mazur and Shifty Shellshock formed a rap group called the Brimstone Sluggers, but they didn’t release any music until the late ’90s, when they became a rock band and changed their name to Crazy Town. The group signed to Columbia, released their 1999 debut album The Gift Of Game, and toured with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Crazy Town sampled the Chili Peppers on “Butterfly,” an extremely goofy love song from The Gift Of Game. “Butterfly,” released as a single in 2000, took off unexpectedly. In 2001, it became arguably the only track from the Y2K-era nü metal explosion to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.