Everyone Asked About You Announce First New EP In 25 Years

News June 25, 2024 5:03 PM By Abby Jones

Everyone Asked About You are really making their reunion worth the wait. The ’90s “tweemo” stalwarts returned earlier this month with “We’re All Losing It” — their first song in over two decades — and we named it one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Now, we have a confirmation that there’s a whole EP to follow, marking EAAY’s first project of new material in 25 years.

The EP is called Never Leave (a brilliant title for a band that did, in fact, leave for a while) and it’s out in August. That’s about all we know for now, but their label Numero did share a snippet of what appears to be a new song called “A Vigil,” which EAAY are premiering on their YouTube channel tomorrow.

Listen to the teaser below.

