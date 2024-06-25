Everyone Asked About You Announce First New EP In 25 Years

Everyone Asked About You are really making their reunion worth the wait. The ’90s “tweemo” stalwarts returned earlier this month with “We’re All Losing It” — their first song in over two decades — and we named it one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Now, we have a confirmation that there’s a whole EP to follow, marking EAAY’s first project of new material in 25 years.

The EP is called Never Leave (a brilliant title for a band that did, in fact, leave for a while) and it’s out in August. That’s about all we know for now, but their label Numero did share a snippet of what appears to be a new song called “A Vigil,” which EAAY are premiering on their YouTube channel tomorrow.

Listen to the teaser below.

Everyone Asked About You’s first new EP in 25 years! Never Leave arrives Monday, Aug 5 on all streaming platforms. Pre-Save: https://t.co/Q9JLKfSS24 pic.twitter.com/vxL0k8EOXV — numerogroup (@numerogroup) June 25, 2024