Everyone Asked About You Share First New Song In 25 Years

The Little Rock tweemo band Everyone Asked About You had a fantastic run in the ’90s, and their long-lost full-length album Let’s Be Enemies finally saw release in 2012. But for more than two decades they remained a semi-obscure cult favorite until being resurrected over the past year by a convergence of factors.

The reissue label Numero Group, which has lately made a habit of reviving ’90s underground rock favorites, put out a career-spanning comp called Paper Airplanes, Paper Hearts last September after getting the band back together for their Numero Twenty festival. Other than a hometown warmup gig in December 2022, the fest was the group’s first show since 2000. Everyone Asked About You have remained active since, playing a handful of major markets in 2023 and returning to the studio. Perhaps related to all this reunion activity, EAAY’s 1998 single “Sometimes Memory Fails Me Sometimes” has become a viral mainstay on TikTok over the past year. Now the band is taking advantage of their newfound notoriety by coming back in a big way.

Today, Everyone Asked About You have released their first new song in 25 years. “We’re All Losing It” taps right back into the band’s sweet spot, matching dual indie-pop vocals (and morbidly hilarious lyrics) with dynamic twinkly emo in immensely pleasing fashion. Based on its cover art, the single seems to be part of a larger release called Never Leave, but we don’t have any more details on that just yet.

We do, however, know that EAAY are heading out on tour again this fall. They’ll play Western cities including Las Vegas (as part of the stacked Best Friends Forever festival), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle this October. Tickets for the headline shows go on sale this Friday, June 7 at 10AM PT. Check out the tour dates below, where you can also hear the new single.

TOUR DATES:

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Polaris

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project