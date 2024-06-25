Los Angeles’ MILLY have shared a few promising singles ahead of their new album Your Own Becoming, including “Drip From The Fountain” and “Spilling Ink.” “Running The Madness” — the final sample before the full album is out on Friday — is no exception.

“Running The Madness” is a real face-melter that finds the sweet spot between grunge, post-hardcore, and shoegaze, a bit reminiscent of early Hum or Swervedriver. It has a bunch of heavy guitars that don’t detract from the song’s poppier melodies. Here’s what the band’s main songwriter Brendan Dyer says in a press release:

This song should feel like a little bit of a nightmare. I think that the chorus works well in its release, kinda balancing out the psychosis on the verses.. it’s mostly about existing in some sort of mad house in a dreamlike state and needing to get the fuck out. We’ve all been there — cornered by our own thoughts.. right? It’s like the cusp of something imploding, but like all good stories (and songs) it works out okay. It’s a happy ending by the end of it, kinda glorious.

“Running The Madness” is glorious, indeed, if that dissociative wall-of-sound vibe is your kind of thing. Check out the music video below.

Your Own Becoming is out 6/28 via Dangerbird.