Since 2019, MILLY have put out a ton of great music that reverberates with the same whirling, ’90s-inspired grunge as Narrow Head, who they’re opening up for on some tour dates next month. Today, the Los Angeles four-piece is announcing their second album, Your Own Becoming, to follow 2022’s Eternal Ring. The lead single “Drip From The Fountain” is out now.

“This was the final song we wrote for the record,” vocalist Brendan Dyer said in a statement. “I’m trying to just soak in being a person and enjoying my time and especially observing as much stuff as I can. The dark especially. ‘Time is running out but this moment feels nice’ is truly where my head was at.”

Your Own Becoming was produced by Sonny DiPerri. Along with Dyer, MILLY has bassist Yarden Erez and drummer Connor Frankel, plus guitarist Nico Moreta who joined the band after recording. The writing process for the record began on New Year’s Day of 2023.

“We wanted to make something really special and really big. We wanted to kind of just elevate everything as much as possible,” Dryer explained. “I grew up on slowcore but for this record, I just wanted to make things super-straightforward. No convoluted parts, no bullshit. I just wanted to make something that would explode.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blocked On Everything”

02 “Running The Madness”

03 “At Odds”

04 “Drip From The Fountain”

05 “Past The Glow”

06 “Spilling Ink”

07 “Bittersweet Mary”

08 “Living Days Again”

09 “Los Angeles Filter”

10 “Nothing To Learn From”

TOUR DATES:

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records

04/10 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

04/15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *

04/17 – Reno, NV @ Cypress Reno *

*w/ Narrow Head

Your Own Becoming is out 6/28 on Dangerbird.