Last month, MILLY announced their sophomore album Your Own Becoming. The LA grunge quartet released the lead single “Drip From The Fountain,” and now they’re back with “Spilling Ink.”

“We were trying to write the fastest song we have to date,” vocalist Brendan Dyer said in a statement. “A lot of the lyrics on this record were written on my daily walks to and from work into my phone. I live in a relatively suburban area of Los Angeles that reminds me of the East Coast where I grew up and so it only felt appropriate to sing about Picket Fenced yards. It’s a sad song – there are feelings of the forgotten past, seasons changing, connecting patterns, and pulling through in silence. Just another ‘keep on pushing’ type of song.”

Predictably, it shreds. The band also recently announced that they’re playing one of Basement’s first US headlining shows in five years, which is sure to be a sick gig. Check out “Spilling Ink” below.

Your Own Becoming is out 6/28 on Dangerbird.