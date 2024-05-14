Basement Announce First US Headlining Shows In Five Years

Basement aren’t technically broken up, but they’re about as inactive as a band can be without technically breaking up. The British band always existed at the intersection of sheogaze, emo, and post-hardcore, and they released four influential albums in the ’10s. Beside Myself, their most recent LP, came out in 2018, and they’ve played exactly one live show in the past five years. Recently, though, their 2012 song “Covet” went viral on TikTok, and they’re now doing absolutely insane streaming numbers — one of many examples of the current shoegaze boom. Basement are a much bigger deal now than they ever were when they were an actual band, so it’s very cool that they’re about to play their first American shows since 2019.

Basement’s only show since 2019 was at Manchester’s Outbreak Fest in 2022. This year, Basement will return to headline Outbreak alongside fellow reunited cult acts like American Football and Have Heart. (Basement’s Alex Henery is currently in Fiddlehead with Have Heart leader Pat Flynn.) Basement will also play 2012’s Colourmeinkindness in full at the When We Were Young fest in Las Vegas.

Today, Basement have also announced headlining shows in DC, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Los Angeles. At those shows, they’ll share stages with some great likeminded bands, including Narrow Head, No Pressure, Ovlov, Big Boy, Snooper, and Milly. Check out their tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/29 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

9/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

9/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall !

9/28 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner !

9/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium +

10/19-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

# with Narrow Head & Snooper

! with Narrow Head, Ovlov, & Snooper

* with Ovlov & Snooper

+ with No Pressure, Milly, & Big Boy