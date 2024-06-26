Last year, we were very intrigued by Chicago’s ira glass, not only for their bold name but also for their eerie, explosive sound. Today, the noise-rock crew is announcing their debut EP, compound turbulence flexing for the heat, and the single “where’d you get the candy baby lol” is out now.

“where’d you get the candy baby lol” follows “nancy’s hell,” which arrived earlier this month. compound turbulence flexing for the heat was recorded at Electrical Audio and is dedicated to its late founder Steve Albini, who tragically passed last month.

compound turbulence flexing for the heat is the group’s studio debut, which they took advantage of. “We figured we’d lean into the fact that we were working with a limited budget and timeframe,” the band said, making sure to utilize toy glockenspiels, a vintage Wurlitzer piano, and vocal processing units used by the Cars, Cocteau Twins, and ELO. ira glass’ current lineup is Lise Ivanova on vocals and guitar, Sunny Betz on guitar, Landon Kerouac on drums, Jill Roth on saxophone, and Kaleb Wallace on bass.

“where’d you get the candy baby lol” is another fantastic blast of fury (I’m personally excited to hear “torrid love affair with a family annihilator,” though). Check out the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “bruxism in 8mm”

02 “not to put too fine a point on it”

03 “where’d you get the candy baby lol”

04 “[consider It] water under the bridge”

05 “torrid love affair with a family annihilator”

TOUR DATES:

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival !

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ Cole’s Bar * [EP RELEASE SHOW]

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village ^

! w/ PACKS, Footballhead & more

* w/ California Cousins + Shotgun Funeral

^w/ Godstar Megamax + Modern Hexe

compound turbulence flexing for the heat is out 7/12 on Fire Talk / Angel Tapes.