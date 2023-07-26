Stream The Demo From Chicago Post-Hardcore Band Ira Glass

New Music July 26, 2023 By Chris DeVille

New Music July 26, 2023 9:04 AM By Chris DeVille

“finally, a chicago post-hardcore band named ira glass,” esteemed Chicago Reader scribe Leor Galil tweeted yesterday. It’s true: Ira Glass are a new Windy City act named after the NPR mainstay and This American Life creator. Their music is noisy, tense, and aggressive; I hear shades of everything from Deftones to the Jesus And Mary Chain in the mix, but the prevailing aesthetic is ominous, discordant post-hardcore so volatile it can hardly be contained. Listen below.

