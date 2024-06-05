Almost a year ago, a post-hardcore band boldly named ira glass, after the American radio personality, shared a demo. They dropped a second demo in January. Today, the Chicago five-piece is releasing “nancy’s hell,” their debut song on Fire Talk/Angel Tapes.

ira glass is Lise Ivanova on vocals and guitar, Sunny Betz also on guitar, Landon Kerouac on drums, Gavin Swope on bass, and Jill Roth on saxophone. In a statement, they said, “This is one of the first tracks we composed together as a band, so we are very excited to offer it to the world!”

“nancy’s hell” is wonderful chaos, volatile and mesmeric, Ivanova’s screams rewarding and unsettling. Below, hear the track and see their tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Dunlaps

06/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/29 – Chicago IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival