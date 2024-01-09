Last summer Ira Glass, a new Chicago post-hardcore band named after the This American Life guy, shared their first demo recordings. When I discovered this band via Chicago music journalist Leor Galil, I posted the demo on Stereogum. That post has become a T-shirt. As seen on the band’s Instagram story and archived by Galil on Bluesky, the shirt features text from one of Galil’s tweets on the front and text from my post on the back (viewable above). Presumably they were on sale at the Ira Glass show last night at Chicago’s Empty Bottle. If they didn’t sell out, you can probably snag one at the band’s Feb. 3 gig at Fallen Log.

Perhaps more importantly, a second Ira Glass demo is out in the world. They recorded it “live in a couple of hours on December 17, 2023 in Oak Park, IL.” It’s an abrasive listen from the start, including sax blasts on opener “torrid love affair with a family annihilator” that return on closer “bruxism in 8mm.” Not exactly a comfort listen, but challenge yourself! Engage with Ira Glass below.