White Reaper’s Rhythm Section Has Quit The Band

Earlier this year, White Reaper teamed up with Spiritual Cramp for a split. Today, the Louisville garage punk band’s rhythm section announced they are exiting the group.

Brothers Nick and Sam Wilkerson both shared statements on Instagram. Nick, who did drums and percussion, wrote:

I have left my band White Reaper (for now). It has been an easy decision for me because I have been creatively unsatisfied with the project for several years. The hard part is thinking about life without touring with my best friends and literal brothers. I have said it so many times to my close ones, but all of my dreams came true in this band, and I owe it all to Tony & co. These guys will be my best friends forever. To all of the incredible people who I’ve met along the way- thank you for being a light in my life. To the people who have given the band support, you have made it worth getting out of bed every morning for 10+ years. Feel free to follow me on whatever journey I end up on.

Sam, who was on bass, wrote:

What’s up internet! I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to live out my dreams for the last ten plus years. It’s been an honor to work alongside my brother and friends. I have traveled the world and met so many incredible folks. Despite my attempts to remedy the tension I’ve felt, I feel it is in my best interest to pursue other opportunities. I am sad to see my time in this band end, however it would be unfair to myself and others to stay in something I feel unheard in. I really love my boys but I have grown apart from them. I have endless gratitude for the fans and literally anyone reading this. I’ll see you at a show sometime somewhere. Take care now, bye bye then.

Last year, they released their fourth studio album, Asking For A Ride, on Elektra.

