White Reaper are releasing a new album, Asking For A Ride, at the end of the month. The Nashville band has shared two singles from it so far, “Pages” and “Fog Machine,” which both made it onto our best songs of the week list, and today they’re back with another new track, “Pink Slip,” a hooky one about growing up too slow. The song comes with a video, which you can check out below.

Asking For A Ride is out 1/27 via Elektra.