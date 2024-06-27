Post Malone loves Militarie Gun. As far as I’m concerned, this is one of the most endearing things about Post Malone. Posty, who’s currently gearing up for the release of his country album F-1 Trillion, has a long history of supporting hardcore and metal bands — hanging out with them, wearing their merch onstage, popping up at their shows. Last year, Militarie Gun shared a video of Post Malone hanging out with frontman Ian Shelton and enthusiastically belting out “Do It Faster.”

DO IT FASTER pic.twitter.com/ViQHGAne0Y — militarie gun (@militariegun) July 10, 2023

That video wasn’t a one-off Earlier this year, we learned that Posty would curate the soundtrack for the new video game WWE 2K24, and his picks include “Do It Faster,” as well as tracks from people like Tyler Childers, Turnstile, Speed, Grimes, and 100 gecs. But Militarie Gun don’t just show up in the game with “Do It Faster.” They also made custom pro-wrestling entrance music for Post Malone himself.

WWE 2K24 has been out for a while, and now we apparently have the downloadable DLC pack that has Post Malone as a playable character. That means you can use Roman Reigns to beat up Post Malone, or vice versa if you prefer. In the game, Posty makes his entrance to a new 52-second Militarie Gun song, which has the beautifully stupid title “Gun Under The Gun (MFG).” The song is instrumental except for the Ian Shelton wordless shout and double-grunt, and it’s exactly the kind of strutting riff-stomp that WWE uses for its actual wrestlers. Everything about Post Malone’s fake WWE entrance is fun. I cackled out loud at the moonsault into the ring. Below, watch the entrance and hear the song.

In other news, Militarie Gun have lately taken inspiration from Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert, and they’ve been ending their own shows by playing “Do It Faster” a bunch of times in a row. This an objectively fun thing for a rock band to do.