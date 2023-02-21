After a couple years worth of exhilarating EPs, the Band To Watch Militarie Gun are gearing up to release their debut full-length album. No official news on that front just yet, but the band is headed out on a bunch of tour dates next month, and today they’re offering up the massive new single “Do It Faster.”

“It is about my overall impatience with life,” bandleader Ian Shelton said in a statement. “The agonizing wait for things to materialize… so before resigning to do it myself, I’m imploring the world to just move faster.”

Check out a video for the track below.

TOUR DATES:

03/02 Denver, CO @ Summit Theater*

03/03 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room*

03/04 Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater*

03/06 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s*

03/07 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*

03/08 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall*

03/10 Chicago, IL @ Metro*

03/11 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom*

03/12 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre*

03/13 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room^~

03/14 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House*

03/15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 Washington, DC @ Runaway^+

03/21 Richmond, VA @ Bandito’s^+

03/22 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle+

03/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Hell*

03/24 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*

03/25 Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall*

03/26 Birmingham, AL @ LCY Media^$

03/28 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89st OKC^

03/29 Albuquerque, NM @ Moonlight Lounge^

03/30 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress^

03/31 Tempe, AZ @ The Beast^

* = supporting White Reaper and Mamalarky

^ = headline shows

+ = w/ Dazy

~ = w/ SPACED, Carpool, Science Man, Fatal Visions

$ = w/ Joyboy, Apprehend

“Do It Faster” is out now.