Jane’s Addiction are on the road in Europe right now. With guitarist Dave Navarro recovered from a nasty long COVID spell, this marks the first time the band’s classic lineup has toured together in 14 years (his fellow former Red Hot Chili Pepper, Josh Klinghoffer, temporarily filled in on guitar last year). But just because Navarro isn’t visibly sick anymore, that doesn’t mean Jane’s can’t welcome a little additional guitar onstage, especially if the one playing it is Tom Morello.

The Rage Against The Machine legend joined Jane’s Addiction during their show Tuesday night at the Carlswerk Victoria in Cologne, Germany. He came out about midway through the set to shred on Jane’s classic “Mountain Song,” and thankfully, someone in the front row got a video close enough to clearly see his fingers tapping away. Morello then returned for the final song, “Chip Away,” where he banged on some toms with Navarro and Jane’s drummer Stephen Perkins. See videos of Morello with Jane’s Addiction below, and reminisce about a time in history when “Been Caught Stealing” and “Stop!” topped the Alternative charts.