Jane’s Addiction Announce Classic-Lineup Tour With Love & Rockets

OG alt-rockers Jane’s Addiction are finally back at full strength, and now they’re ready to hit the road. Last year, Jane’s Addiction headed out on a co-headlining tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, and original bassist rejoined the band for the first time in 12 years. But Jane’s Addiction guitar hero Dave Navarro, suffering from the effects of long COVID, didn’t take part. (Josh Klinghoffer filled in.) Last week, however, the band played a small show at London’s Bush Hall, and all four of them were back together for the first time in 14 years.

It appears that Jane’s Addiction have plans for the future. At the London show, they debuted the new song “Imminent Redemption.” Now, they’ve announced a summer tour of North America, and they’re bringing some of their contemporaries with them. If you’re not familiar with Love And Rockets, that’s the group that the non-Peter Murphy members of Bauhaus started after that group broke up. Like Jane’s Addiction, Love And Rockets recently appeared in our Alternative Number Ones column. Love And Rockets will join Jane’s Addiction on tour this summer, and it won’t be the first time that the two bands toured together.

Janes Addiction previously opened for Love And Rockets on tour in the late ’80s, before they blew up. Fun fact: Perry Farrell included a heart and a rocket in his cover art for Jane’s Addiction’s classic 1990 album Ritual De Lo Habitual; it was his tribute to Love And Rockets. This summer, the two bands’ roles will reverse, as Love And Rockets will open the shows. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

8/11 – San Diego, CA @ Park at the Park Petco Park

8/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

8/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

8/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

8/23 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

8/25 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

8/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

8/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/31 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

9/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

9/05 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

9/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

9/10 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/13 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

9/15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/20 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

9/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

9/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/28 – Huntsville, AL @ South Star Music Festival

9/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival