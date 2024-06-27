Watch Geezer Butler Join Foo Fighters For “Paranoid” In Birmingham

Two weeks ago, Foo Fighters kicked off their UK tour and debuted the lost song “Unconditional.” Since then, Dave Grohl stirred some drama by seemingly shading Taylor Swift onstage, but otherwise the shows have been good fun. Tonight in Birmingham, the band brought out Geezer Butler for Black Sabbath’s 1970 hit “Paranoid.”

At Villa Park, Foo Fighters also played Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” during a crowd emergency. During their encore, they were joined by late drummer Taylor Hawkins’ son Oliver Shane for “This Is A Call.” Watch clips from the concert below.