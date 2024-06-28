Clairo’s new album Charm is out in a couple of weeks. She announced her follow-up to 2021’s Sling with the May single “Sexy To Someone,” which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today, she’s shared the album’s opening track “Nomad.”

“Nomad” sees Clairo lean into her folksier influences, driven by a gorgeous fingerpicked guitar that gives off a bit of a Minnie Riperton energy. Lyrically, it centers around the fear of human connection, with Clairo admitting she’d sometimes rather just go off the grid than risk letting someone else hurt her: “I’d rather wake up alone than be reminded/ Of how it was a dream this time.” Been there. Listen to “Nomad” below.

Charm is out 7/12 via Clairo Records. Pre-order it here.