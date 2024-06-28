Chicago recording engineer Seth Engel has a one-man DIY alt-rock project called Options, and he seriously impressed us with his 2022 album Swimming Feeling. Today, Engel dropped the new Options single “Had My Share.” It’s a nervous, peculiar power-pop jam. You can tell that there’s plenty of ’90s fuzz-pop influence on “Had My Share,” but the track is also fully informed by recent bedroom-pop trends, and you can tell that it’s one person working alone. Good song! Listen below.

<a href="https://optionsmusic.bandcamp.com/track/had-my-share">Had My Share by Options</a>