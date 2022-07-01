Stream Options’ Fun And Fascinating New Indie Rock Album Swimming Feeling
Swimming Feeling, the new album from Chicago recording engineer Seth Engel’s band Options, is out today. As heard on lead single “Toast,” the project presents an interesting blend of rock subgenres. I hear some power-pop in there, a bit of mathy emo, a smidge of fuzzed-out DIY crunch that reminds me of Ovlov and early Foo Fighters, some pensive clean-lined indie rock in the Death Cab vein, maybe even a trace of roots rock? Whatever you want to call this stuff, it’s good: full of nifty interlocking guitar riffs and winding song structures and choruses that sneak up on you. Below, you can tap into that Swimming Feeling yourself.